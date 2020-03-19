ROCK SPRINGS — Sweetwater County students were honored for their storytelling skills at the annual Young Authors awards ceremony March 10 at Rock Springs Junior High School.
Top entries were selected in the categories of fiction, nonfiction and poetry. They were submitted by students in grades kindergarten through 12th grade in Sweetwater County School District No. 1, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 and Holy Spirit Catholic School.
In addition, superintendents from each district and the Catholic school principal chose stories for the Superintendent’s Award.
Sweetwater No. 1 Superintendent Kelly McGovern selected the nonfiction piece “Italy and Greece” by Serenity Bowers in the K-2 division; poetry titled “Times of the Year” by Lexana Guerrero in the 3-6 category; and the fiction story “Framed” by MyKenzy Davis in the 7-12 division.
In Sweetwater No. 2, the Superintendent award went to Ellena Olivas in the K-2 category for her fiction story “Stella’s Trip Over the Rainbow”; Carter Johnson in the 3-6 division for his nonfiction “Safety Tips for Kids”; and Allison Brown for 7-12 students for her poetry titled “Sixty Percent.” One of Carter’s safety tips is to stay out of your sister’s room.
First-place entries in each category are sent on to compete at the state level. Those results could be announced sometime in May.
Young Authors winners include:
FIRST-PLACE FICTION
— Karsen Stainbrook, “The Giant Fish,” kindergarten, SCSD1
— Boyd Hickerson, “The Slimey Talking Fish,” first grade, SCSD1
— Ashton Keelin, “My First Friend,” second grade, SCSD1
— Brooklyn Jackson-Dunn, “The Perfect Puppy,” third grade, SCSD1
— Evan Berry, “Two Gun Man Teke Rides Again,” fourth grade, SCSD1
— Mason Munoz, “Invasion,” fifth grade, HSCS
— Miriam Parker, “The Fourth Forest,” sixth grade, SCSD1
— Emily Anderson, “Friends and Enemies,” seventh grade, SCSD1
— Shane Meats, “A Wish Upon a Shooting Star,” eighth grade, SCSD1
— MyKenzy Davis, “Framed,” ninth grade, SCSD1
— Amaya Spartz, “Haddix,” 10th grade, SCSD2
— Edana Jalwbowski, “The Conduit,” 11th grade, SCSD2
— Alexander Shafe, “The M-388,” 12th grade, SCSD2
FIRST-PLACE NONFICTION
— Maycie Johnson, “My Rocking Chair,” kindergarten, SCSD2
— Jaylee Simkin, “Rules,” first grade, HSCS
— Brynn Powell, “My New Puppy,” second grade, SCSD1
— Carter Johnson, “Safety Tips for Kids,” third grade, SCSD2
— Emma Burdette, “Arthritis,” fourth grade, SCSD1
— Madelyn Thomas, “William Frederick Cody (Buffalo Bill),” fifth grade, SCSD2
— Aunica Mayne, “Troubled Waters,” sixth grade, SCSD1
— Ivie Schaechterle, “The Wonders Above Us,” seventh grade, SCSD1
— Haylie Johnson, “My Musicals,” eighth grade, SCSD2
— Alaina Kothe, “Tubes,” ninth grade, SCSD1
— Allison Brown, “The Boulder on the Hill,” 10th grade, SCSD2
— Jacob Foss, “Five More Minutes,” 11th grade, SCSD2
— Celeste Keelin, “Float,” 12th grade, SCSD1
FIRST-PLACE POETRY
— Karsen Stainbrook, “Me and My Family,” kindergarten, SCSD1
— Boyd Hickerson, “Animals and Color,” first grade, SCSD1
— Keegan Patterson, “Dinosaurs Make Sense,” second grade, SCSD2
— Miles Kreis, “The Adventures of Recess” third grade, SCSD2
— Abby Miller, “My Beautiful Holiday,” fourth grade, SCSD1
— Lexana Guerrero, “Times of the Year,” fifth grade, SCSD1
— Sydney Bowen, “Winter, A Book of Poetry,” sixth grade, SCSD2
— Abigail Allred, “A World of Emotions,” seventh grade, SCSD2
— Sariah Maez, “Life’s Simple Treasures,” eighth grade, SCSD2
— Alaina Kothe, “Unbroken Freedom,” ninth grade, SCSD1
— Allison Brown, “Sixty Percent,” 10th grade, SCSD2
— Porter Hansen, “True Friendship,” 11th grade, SCSD1
— Celeste Keelin, “My Idiosyncrasies,” 12th grade, SCSD1
Students receiving an honorable mention for fiction include: Gavin Almeida, Ellena Olivas, Carson Core, Dalton Miller, Evan Vendetti, Caden Knudsen, Oliver Wisniewski, Karla Moreno Lizarraga, Ellie Quiroz, Connor Brady, Emily Brady, Kalesy Robinson, Porter Hansen and Kaitlyn Duran.
Students receiving an honorable mention for nonfiction include: Josiah Heath, Serenity Bowers, Myah Quiroz, Raelyn Callahan, Olivia Hoopes, Sophia Hodges, Emeree Brostoski, Sydney Bowen, Elena Barrera, Kalesy Robinson, Trae Denny and Carly Kettering.
Students receiving an honorable mention for poetry include: Lila Kreis, Asher Romero, Cora Murcray, Dylan Witt, Madelyn Thomas, Jane Spencer, Ivie Schaechterle, Kalesy Robinson and Levi Peterson.
