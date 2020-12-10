ROCK SPRING — Two local businesses are teaming up to fill a bus full of toys for local kids in need this Christmas.
Standard Motor and Le Bus are hosting their first Stuff the Bus Christmas toy drive. A Le Bus will be accepting toys until Dec. 22 at Standard Motor, 1154 Dewar Drive in Rock Springs.
Every toy donation of $5 value or greater will be entered into a drawing for one of two prizes: a Citadel Boss-25 12-gauge semi-automatic shotgun or a 65-inch Samsung smart TV. The prize drawing will be at 1 p.m. on December 23.
Toys will be passed out from 1-6 p.m. on December 23 at Standard Motor. To nominate a child or family, come to Standard Motor and fill out a card to be placed on its Christmas tree. Those who nominate a child or family will receive one ticket towards the prize drawing with a limit of one per person.
