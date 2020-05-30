Sudoku for May 30, 2020

Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.