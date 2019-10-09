ROCK SPRINGS — Effective Monday the Sweetwater County Historical Museum will change over to winter hours. The new hours will be 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
The museum is located at 3 E. Flaming Gorge Way. Admission is free.
