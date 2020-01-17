Sweetwater Snapshots: St. John's Episcopal Church

SWEETWATER COUNTY—This "then and now" photo is the first in a series of "Sweetwater Snapshots" shared by the Sweetwater County Historical Museum.
Many "Sweetwater Snapshots" will be "then and now" photograph comparisons, like this one, but not exclusively. Generally, the images will feature thumbnails of Sweetwater County history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.