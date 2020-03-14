ROCK SPRINGS — 2019 was a busy year for the Rock Springs Historical Museum. Staff served 10,620 people who came through the doors during the year.
Many of those visitors came for guided tours including third- and fourth-grade students from 13 elementary schools in Sweetwater County, the Rock Springs High School Fire, Law & Leadership Academy (FLLA) and the RSHS Health Occupations Career Academy (HOCA).
Staff gave small group tours for the Toni Elite Bus Tour group, members of the Hanna Basin Historical Society, Proud Wyoming Woman Retreat, visitors with the Tiffin Allegro Club Rally, 2019 Lincoln Highway Association Conference, 2019 National High School Finals Rodeo participants, and 2019 Roadtrippers America Adventure group. Museum staff also gave personalized tours for adults from Life Skills Wyoming, NowCap Services, and visiting history students from BYU-Idaho.
The museum was the site of several documentary films in 2019 including a group from Jiangmen Radio and TV Station (JMTV) from Guangdong, China, who visited the museum while working on a five-episode documentary series featuring stories about the lives of Chinese immigrants to the United States during the 19th and 20th centuries. Filmmakers Mark Pedri and Carrie McCarthy visited to film for part of their "Wyoming WWII Documentary" that pieces together the story of Pedri's grandfather, Sgt. Silvio J. Pedri of the 95th Infantry, from his years as a coal miner in Rock Springs through his capture by the Germans and time as a prisoner of war during World War II. Finally, U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney spoke live on NBC's "Meet the Press" from the Rock Springs Historical Museum in September.
The old Rock Springs City Hall building continued to offer a welcoming space for meetings and receptions. Local clubs and civic groups like the PEO Chapter L, Daughters of the American Revolution, and Barbara Smith's "Stories from the Melting Pot" memoir writing group all met here. The museum also offered a unique venue for the public to meet the three finalists for the president position at Western Wyoming Community College in March.
DISPLAYS
Last year was the "Year of Wyoming Women." In honor of the 150th anniversary of women's suffrage in Wyoming, the museum showcased local woman who contributed to our history. Exhibit Technician Janice Brown researched and installed several displays including ones on Calamity Jane, who lived in Rock Springs for a brief time; the General Federation of Women's Club of Rock Springs, with a special emphasis on the 30th anniversary of the Holiday House in December; and several short pop-up displays of local business women and political leaders.
Brown Administrative Assistant Richelle Rawlings-Carrol and volunteer Emilio Sanchez put together new displays during 2019 including displays of historic Rock Springs schools, a new room set up to look like a typical bedroom in Rock Springs circa 1930, and a display of over 150 model trains complete with engines, cars, buildings and accessories to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad. For this year's Smithsonian Museum Day, there was live music during the afternoon along with a display of musical instruments on the main floor. Finally, the Marguerite Santa returned for his yearly display in December with a memorable welcome back party thrown by the Rocket Miner.
The museum also hosted several community and traveling displays starting in the spring with "Made with Love," a community show featuring 27 antique quilts created and kept by local women. The display was immersive with period photographs, sewing machines and furniture on display. Next, the Sweetwater County Photography Club had a show of 23 photographs featuring the beauty of Sweetwater County by local photographers. Finally, a traveling display from the Fort Casper Museum featuring the Wyoming Navy rounded out the year.
COMMUNITY OUTREACH
A number of outreach opportunities were hosted by the museum during 2019 including a trunk show at Overland Elementary's "International Family Night" where students were able to try on historical clothing and have their photos taken. Museum Coordinator Jennifer Messer dressed as a pioneer for fourth-grade students during their Frontier Days celebration and regaled them with stories of local history.
The museum put up off-site displays honoring local women in the military for the High Desert Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution's World War One Memorial and American Legion centennial celebration at Bunning Park during June and the Hero Appreciation Days at Western Wyoming Community College in September. Additionally, Messer was a guest speaker at Christian Women's After 5 Club, the General Federation of Women's Club, and the PEO Chapter L's.
In October, the museum sponsored a series of cemetery walking tours by local historian Corina Lee. The first two tours had more than 150 participants. Museum staff and volunteers are looking forward to hosting more community-led tours starting in the spring of 2020.
The Rock Springs Historical Museum Board continued to promote the museum at International Day and Witches Day Out. They handed out goodie bags at the Downtown Halloween Stroll in October and served hot chocolate and cookies before the downtown Lighted Parade. Board members helped with Santa's mailbox for kids to write to the big guy during December along with the four Saturday visits by Santa Claus himself.
The coming year looks to be just as full and fun with community exhibits, new permanent and changing exhibits, and more collaboration with outside groups.
