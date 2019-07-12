Rock Springs, WY (82901)

Today

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Some clouds. Low near 60F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph, becoming ENE and decreasing to 5 to 10 mph.