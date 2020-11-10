ROCK SPRINGS — Former Rock Springs resident and aerialist Miah James Green, 14, will be performing at the Home and Holiday Show, which runs Nov. 13-15 at the Sweetwater Events Complex.
Due to space constraints, Miah will be performing mini sessions throughout the show using a stationary apparatus. The Home and Holiday Show is scheduled from 5-9 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.
Miah is an award-winning aerialist, actress, and model who has performed all over the world. She is currently living in Las Vegas as she continues her cirque training. Miah is also lead actress and aerialist in Tour De Force, a musical cirque performance with an anti-bullying message based in Las Vegas.
The Tour De Force audience embarks on a journey of self-discovery where self-doubt and pain from bullying are turned into power and unstoppable strength, according to a press release. The five-act production follows the performers through emotional turbulence and triumphs from "doubt to chaos to hope to unity to rise." The purpose of Tour De Force is to let youth know that even when they are struggling, they are not alone.
Miah has been an accomplished aerialist from a young age. She was the youngest competitor at Aerialympics, when she was only 9 years old, at a time when there were no youth divisions in the contest. She was also the first aerialist ever to be featured in the teen dance magazine Showstopper Magazine.
With these achievements under her young belt, Miah is most proud of her anti-bullying and kindness activism. For the past few years, Miah has served as a Free2Luv youth advocate, sharing her talents and heart with under-resourced youth both on and off the stage. Miah was also the first youth to be honored as a “True Beauty Award Winner” for her humanitarian work in Utah by Beauty Battalion Magazine.
For the past four years, Miah has walked the runway at New York Fashion Week and Los Angeles Fashion Week, including modeling for major clothing brands. She will be hitting the runway at Milan Fashion Week in February of 2021.
Miah is the daughter of Jeremiah Green of Superior and Dawn Grotta of Las Vegas, Nev. Her grandparents include Bert and Tom McCune of Superior; Sandy and Bob Burke of Evans, Colorado; Mark and Bobbie Green, formerly of Superior; and Gil and Rose Grotta of Rescue, California. Miah's siblings include Samantha Grotta, Ryan Kilmer, and Alexa Harris formerly of Rock Springs, and Royal Grotta.
