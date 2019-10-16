ROCK SPRINGS — Dusty Slay will bring his style of humor to Rock Springs for this year’s Comedy Night event benefiting Special Olympics Wyoming’s Sweetwater County program.
Doors open at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Broadway Theater. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at www.specialolympicswy.org, the Life Skills office at 2908 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 1897 Dewar Drive or Green River Chamber of Commerce at 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way. Organizers encourage people to purchase their tickets early as they are selling quickly.
The evening will also include hor d’oeuvres, silent auction packages and a cash bar.
Funds raised from this event support local Sweetwater County Special Olympics athletes.
"I've not been in Wyoming before. I am really excited about it, and I am looking forward to it, Slay said. "I grew up in Alabama, and I love the south, but I also like traveling all over and experiencing different places and the people."
Slay hopes to see some of the sights of the area while he is here.
Comedy for a cause
Slay's response to doing the Special Olympics Comedy Night fundraiser was — "I love doing it, I think it's a great thing."
Slay enjoys finding opportunities to help other any chance he gets.
"I have had people with some disabilities in my life over the years," Slay said. "A friend of mine was a counselor and I have emceed at other types of events."
"I like to help wherever I can, and have what I do, be a benefit for people. I can do this by coming to these events and telling jokes — what I love to do anyway," Slay said.
What can people expect from a Dusty Slay show?
"I don't talk about politics or current events, I don't make fun of people with my comedy, I just like to have fun and see other people having a good time, Slay said.
"I do trailer park humor, but I am trying to get away from the stigma of it. I still do it, and enjoy doing it, but I don't want people to get the idea that I am putting down people who live in trailer parks," he said. "I want to do it, because that is my experience, growing up in a trailer park, but I can do jokes about all kinds of things, even tornadoes," he said.
Slay said he can perform to any type of audience, however, he enjoys shows more with an engaged audience.
"I love an audience that just comes ready to listen and have a good time, and who are really ready to laugh with you because they get your jokes," Slay said.
"I want people to come and enjoy the show, because I do not talk about politics or current events. I have referred to my shows as a clean kind of comedy you can bring your aunt to and you will both enjoy the show."
My shows are relatively clean, I establish a line and will not cross it. Too many people have erased the line with their shows. I have fun without crossing the line," he said.
From Last Comic Standing to talk shows and the Grand Ole Opry
The 2015 Last Comic Standing was Slay's first experience as a stand-up comedian. "I made it to the final 100, but never made it out of first round," he said. "The experience was great, I met a lot of comics who are still my friends."
Slay made his first late night talk show appearance in January on Jimmy Kimmel Live.
"Jimmy Kimmel was very nice to me — I loved doing the show. Six moth later I did the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon."
"Both shows helped me prepare for late night — they really turned my whole career around," Slay said. "I did the Tonight Show twice, and I have also been on Comedy Central, since then my career has really taken off."
Slay has also performed on the Grand Ole Opry stage six times. "Every time has been a blast, but the first time was just magical. I got to meet a few of my favorite country singers. It was a real high doing comedy at the Grand Ole Opry — There is no describing it."
Slay has also created a Podcast called "We're Having a Good Time."
"On season two episodes 1-10, I talk about what it takes to become a comic. I mainly focus on being clean, and have fun. to me that is what I focus on, but it also takes work. You have to write the jokes and just do it. I've been doing comedy for 11 years," Slay said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.