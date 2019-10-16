Dusty Slay will perform his comedy for Comedy Nighrt, a Special Olympics fundraiser. Doors open at 6 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Broadway Theater. Tickets cost $30 and can be purchased at www.specialolympicswy.org, the Life Skills office at 2908 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce at 1897 Dewar Drive or Green River Chamber of Commerce at 1155 W. Flaming Gorge Way.