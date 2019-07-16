ROCK SPRINGS—Saturday evening marked the end of an era as the Rocket-Miner newspaper was printed on the Rock Springs press one last time.
The newspaper will now be printed in Cheyenne and subscribers will receive it on Wednesdays and Saturdays through the postal service. Newspapers will also be available as usual at local grocery and convenience stores and in front of the Rocket-Miner office.
Our business hours at 215 D Street will continue to be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, with circulation staff responding to delivery issues at 307-362-3736.
We value your continued support of the Rocket-Miner and appreciate your business. If there’s any way we can be of assistance, please don’t hesitate to contact us.
