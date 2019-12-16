ROCK SPRINGS — Let The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety turn an ordinary evening to a magical one at the Broadway Theater.
The performance begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10. Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 S Main St.; Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive and at www.BroadwayRS.com.
The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety will amaze all ages with this fast-paced, high-energy circus show. This fun package includes a dose of comedy, incredible feats of juggling, hula-hoops, unicycle, aerial, circus stunts, contortion, magic tricks and audience participation, according to a press release.
Viktoria Grimmy is an award winning fifth generation circus performer who created circus acts for the Tony Award winning "PIPPIN." She has performed with the Big Apple Circus, Ringling Brothers, the Britney Spears Circus Tour. She was also featured in the film "Burlesque." Michael DuBois has been performing for the last 12 years, has been featured on The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, The Late Show with David Letterman, has been seen at more than 750 colleges, cruise ships, theaters and fairs all over the world, according to the release.
The 2019-2020 season at The Broadway Theater is underwritten with support from the City of Rock Springs, Wyoming Arts Council, Sweetwater Board of Cooperative Educational Services, Genesis Alkali, Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism Board and Rocky Mountain Power.
For more information contact the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency at 307-352-1434 or www.DowntownRS.com.
