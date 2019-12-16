Viktoria Grimmy and Michael DuBois of The Great Dubois: Masters of Variety. The performance begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 8. Doors open at 6 p.m. Admission is $10. Tickets are available at the Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency, 603 S Main St.; Rock Springs Chamber of Commerce, 1897 Dewar Drive and at www.BroadwayRS.com.