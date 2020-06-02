ROCK SPRINGS — Although the Actors’ Mission has been trying to find a way to share its newest production, “The Waverly Gallery,” for several months, the organization has decided to postpone the play until September.
Originally scheduled to open on March 26, “The Waverly Gallery” was pushed back due to public health orders restricting public gatherings in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. When Gov. Mark Gordon announced that many businesses and organizations would be able to reopen in May, the Actors’ Mission began looking into the possibility of opening the show at the Broadway Theater during the first two weekends of June.
As June drew near, however, the Actors’ Mission made the difficult decision to postpone the performance once again, according to a press release.
“We are disappointed to inform you that we will not be opening ‘The Waverly Gallery’ this weekend,” the Actors’ Mission said in a statement on its website shared on May 26.
The Actors’ Mission previously expressed hopes of finding ways to limit audience size and practice social distancing inside the Broadway Theater in order to make a June performance safe under the current public health orders. However, it seems these plans weren’t able to come together in a way the Actors’ Mission felt comfortable moving forward.
“With the restrictions and response plans we feel it would be irresponsible to put our patrons and our actors at risk by opening prematurely,” the statement explained.
But the cast and crew haven’t lost their desire to share “The Waverly Gallery” on the stage in front of an audience.
“It is such a wonderful show, we feel we just can’t put it away,” the Actors’ Mission said. “The show will be on a small hiatus and become the first show of our next season. It will open September 24 and run the 25, 26, and Oct. 1 and 3 with a matinee on the 4.”
Until then, the Actors’ Mission is still hard at work on other projects.
“We are producing an original script by one of our own, Patricia Swann-Smith, next season,” the website explained. “We will be workshopping and doing table reads of the script to provide feedback and lending a voice to see what works and what might work better. We are planning on putting together a schedule in July for this, so if you are interested in being part of a fun and engaging process please let us know!”
The Actors’ Mission is also encouraging anyone who wants to help out to become a sustaining member.
“ ... our fundraising efforts are at a stand still, which means our building plans are also stalled,” the statement on the website explained. “We don’t have the luxury of being able to gather groups together at this time, but as you all know, money is tight and the bills don’t stop coming in just because the show is closed. ... We certainly do appreciate any and all help.”
Anyone interested in supporting the Actors’ Mission can get more details on being a sustaining member at www.actorsmission.org.
“We are all missing live theatre so much right now,” the Actors’ Mission statement concluded. “The feeling when the lights dim and you know you are about to be transported to someplace brand new and interesting, it just can’t compare to streaming videos! We are all looking forward to seeing your faces in the seats enjoying one of our productions soon!”
