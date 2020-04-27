WEDNESDAY, April 29, 2020
Aspen Mountain Medical Center blood drive: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Blood Mobile bus.
Reading with Aaron: 2 p.m. on Facebook live at at the Sweetwater County Library System page.
Southwest Counseling Service board meeting: 6 p.m. via Zoom.
THURSDAY, April 30, 2020
Create with Konstanz: 10:30 a.m. on Facebook live at at the Sweetwater County Library System page.
Reading with Aaron: 2 p.m. on Facebook live at at the Sweetwater County Library System page.
FRIDAY, May 1, 2020
Stories with Sunny: 10:30 a.m. on Facebook live at at the Sweetwater County Library System page.
Reading with Aaron: 2 p.m. on Facebook live at at the Sweetwater County Library System page.
SATURDAY, May 2, 2020
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food delivery: 1-4 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex parking lot.
For a more details, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
