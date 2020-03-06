SATURDAY, March 7, 2020
Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County 2020 Health & Wellness Fair: 9 a.m. to noon at the hospital's main lobby and cafe, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Up in Arms Gun Show: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Joy's Flowers Wedding Expo: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Joy's Flowers and Gifts, 2400 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Bowls of Caring Paint Party: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the White Mountain Mall, 2441 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Jackalope Jump: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wataha Pond, Yellowstone Road and Clubhouse Drive, Rock Springs.
Elements - Integrative Wellness Center grand opening and ribbon-cutting: 11 a.m. ribbon-cutting and tours until 4 p.m. at 120 Winston Drive, Rock Springs.
Fruit Trees 101: 1-3 p.m. at at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E., Green River.
"Little Women" the Broadway Musical: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. at Western Wyoming Community College theater, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Tiger Spirit Showcase: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs High School, 1375 James Drive.
Casino Fever: 4:30 to 10 p.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart center, 2400 Reagan Ave., Rock Springs.
SCCDC 2020 Art Gala Benefit Dinner and Auction: 5 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 1675 Sunset Drive, Rock Springs.
Opera Wyoming: 7 p.m. at Broadway Theater, 618 Broadway, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, March 8, 2020
Up in Arms Gun Show: 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, March 9, 2020
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E..
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Sweetwater County Solid Waste Disposal District No. 1 board meeting: 5:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Housing Authority Office, 233 C St., Rock Springs.
School District No. 1 public meeting on an alternative schedule: 5 p.m. at Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 board meeting: 6 p.m. at Central Administration Building, 3550 Foothill Blvd., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
TUESDAY, March 10, 2020
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Snacks in the Stacks: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 board meeting: 7 p.m. at Central Administration Building, 351 Monroe Ave., Green River.
WEDNESDAY, March 11, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E..
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Golden Hour Senior Center Book Club: noon at 550 Uinta Drive, Green River.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Public meeting on wild horse management: 3-6 p.m. at Jeffrey Memorial Community Center, 315 W. Pine St., Rawlins.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
VIRS Respite Care monthly board meeting: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater County Health and Human Services building, 333 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Art Chat: 6:30 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
