SATURDAY, March 14, 2020
Bureau of Land Management wild horse adoption: 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at wild horse holding facility on Lionkol Road in Rock Springs.
2nd Saturday - Par Tee: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 18 downtown businesses in Rock Springs.
Builder's Day at Sweetwater County Library has been canceled due to concerns about COVID-19 on hard surfaces such as Legos. It will be rescheduled, and no other library events are currently canceled.
Crochet Gingham: 1-3 p.m. at Community Fine Arts Center, 400 C St., Rock Springs.
St. Paddy's Poker Crawl: 4-8 p.m. at Hitching Post Restaurant & Saloon, 580 E. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
Muley Fanatic Foundation ninth annual Fundraising Banquet: 5 p.m. at Sweetwater Event Complex exhibit hall, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
R & R Rodeo: 7 p.m. at Sweetwater Event Complex indoor arena, 3320 Yellowstone Road, Rock Springs.
ZamTrip Acoustic: 8 p.m. at Johnny Mac's Good Time Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs.
SUNDAY, March 15, 2020
Sahaja Meditation Class: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
MONDAY, March 16, 2020
Green River Toddler Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
TCF of Sweetwater County grief support group: 6:30-8:30 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St., Rock Springs. The group is for those who have lost a child, sibling or grandchild.
Trivia Night: 6:30 p.m. at Bittercreek Brewing, 604 Broadway St., Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 North 1st East, Green River.
TUESDAY, March 17, 2020
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. at the Sweetwater County Courthouse, 80 W. Flaming Gorge Way, Green River.
TOPS (Take Off Pounds Sensibly) meeting: 10 a.m. at Rock Springs Young at Heart, 2400 Reagan Ave.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lap Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Rock Springs Rotary Club meeting: noon at Western Wyoming Community College, Room 1003, 2500 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: noon at 402 S. Main St., Rock Springs.
Green River High School SINGO fundraiser: 7-9 p.m. at the high school, 1615 Hitching Post Drive.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Green River City Hall council chambers, 50 E. Second N.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St.
WEDNESDAY, March 18, 2020
Kiwanis Club meeting: 7 a.m. at Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, 1200 College Drive, Rock Springs.
Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Green River Story Time: 10:30 a.m. at Sweetwater County Library, 300 N. First E.
Movin' with the Munchkins: 11:30 a.m. at Rock Springs Civic Center, 410 N St.
Green River Chamber of Commerce Lunch and Learn: noon at Hampton Inn and Suites, 1005 Wild Horse Canyon Road, Green River.
Story Time: 1 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Mars Club for grades 5 and above: 4 p.m. at Rock Springs Library, 400 C St.
Lego Club: 4 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Gardening Tips: 7 p.m. at White Mountain Library, 2935 Sweetwater Drive, Rock Springs.
Al-anon meeting: 7 p.m. at 96 N. First E., Green River.
For a more detailed list of events, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click "Submit" under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
