SATURDAY, May 2, 2020
Wyoming Food Bank of the Rockies food delivery: 1-4 p.m. at Sweetwater Events Complex parking lot.
TUESDAY, May 5, 2020
Sweetwater County Commission meeting: 8:30 a.m. via Zoom. It will be broadcast on the Sweetwater County Government YouTube channel.
Green River City Council meeting: 7 p.m. It will be broadcast on the City of Green River Information YouTube channel and streamed on Facebook at City of Green River.
Rock Springs City Council meeting: 7 p.m. at Rock Springs City Hall council chambers, 212 D St. It will be broadcast at the City of Rock Springs YouTube channel.
For a more details, see the calendar at rocketminer.com. To include your event in the Rocket-Miner, email details and contact information to photos@rocketminer.com. Those who register can submit events directly to the calendar at rocketminer.com. Just click “Submit” under the calendar on the home page or go to the Community drop-down menu and select calendar; submit your event.
