Wednesday, March 18, to Sunday, March 22, 2020
Facilities closed to the public, including all events: all Sweetwater County libraries and the Community Fine Arts Center; Green River Recreation Center; Western Wyoming Community College’s Rock Springs campus and Green River Center; schools in Sweetwater District No. 1 and District No. 2; Sage View Care Center; Sweetwater County Historical Museum; Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and Villa; Golden Hour Senior Center; Rock Springs Young at Heart, Sweetwater County facilities except courts including courthouse; city of Green River facilities.
All programs and classes have been canceled until further notice at: Rock Springs Family Recreation Center; Rock Springs Civic Center.
CANCELED EVENTS INCLUDE:
— Broadway Theater: Calan Concert on March 20; Western Bear Foundation fundraising event on March 21
— Western Wyoming Community College: Tony DeSare Trio on March 22
