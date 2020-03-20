Saturday, March 21, to Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Facilities closed to the public, including all events:
Rock Springs: All city buildings and departments until at least April 6 including Rock Springs Family Recreation Center and Rock Springs Civic Center; public places until at least April 3, including theaters, bars, nightclubs, coffee shops, employee cafeterias, self-serve buffets, salad bars, unpackaged self-serve food services, gyms, conference rooms and museums; All libraries and the Community Fine Arts Center; Sweetwater Events Complex until at least March 21 with all March events canceled; Rock Springs Young at Heart; School District No. 1 until at least April 6; Western Wyoming Community College until the end of the spring semester; Sage View Care Center; Deer Trail Assisted Living
Green River: All city buildings have been closed to the public until further notice including the Recreation Center; public places until at least April 3; Sweetwater County Historical Museum; Sweetwater County Library; Green River Chamber/Visitor Center; Western Wyoming Community College Green River Center until the end of the spring semester; School District No. 2 until at least April 3; Mission at Castle Rock Rehabilitation Center and Villa; Golden Hour Senior Center;
Sweetwater County: County buildings including the courthouse with the exception of District and Circuit Courts and public health services on a restricted basis
CANCELED EVENTS INCLUDE:
— Western Wyoming Community College: Career and Transfer Fair on March 25; Sweetwater County Concert Association performance by the Tony DeSare Trio on March 22, and regular Rotary Club meetings.
— Green River High School: theater department’s production of “The Great Gatsby” set to open on March 26
— Broadway Theater: Western Bear Foundation Fundraising Event on March 21; Actors’ Mission production of “The Waverly Gallery” opening on March 26.
— Sweetwater Events Complex: YWCA of Sweetwater County’s Bowls of Caring event on March 26 has been canceled.
— The annual Sweetwater Inkfest event that was scheduled to start March 26 has been postponed.
If you have something you would like us to add to this list online, please email it to photos@rocketminer.com.
