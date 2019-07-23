TERRIFIC TWINS: Conrad Curtis, left, and Chloe Curtis celebrated their fourth birthday on June 29, 2019. They are the children of Evan and Vanessa Curtis of Lawrence, Kansas. Their grandparents are Dick and Alice Baxter of Green River and Kevin and Denise Curtis of Lawrence. Conrad celebrated with a hero’s cake, and Chloe celebrated with a Wizard of Oz cake.
