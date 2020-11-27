Tiny Tot: Kassidy Britt

BEAUTIFUL BIRTHDAY SMILE — Kassidy Jane Britt celebrated her third birthday on Nov. 7, 2020. She is the daughter of Brandon and Krystle Britt of Rock Springs. Her grandparents are Mark and Cindy Lane and Cathy and Bryan Britt, all of Rock Springs. Her great-grandparents are John and Gloria Barry of Green River and Jack and Kelly White, Mike and Cheryl Croy, and Jack and Joann Lane, all of Rock Springs. She has three siblings, Caitlyn Zaragoza of Green River and Kylie Bosh and Kennedy Freeman of Rock Springs.