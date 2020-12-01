Nytiery Chevelle Marler

Nytiery Chevelle Marler

SENSATIONAL SIX: Nytiery Chevelle Marler celebrated her sixth birthday on Nov. 22, 2020. She is the daughter of Ryan and Krychalyn Marler of Rock Springs. Grandparents include Bobby Lake and Tricia Cloyd of Rock Springs, Sandy Lake and Gerald Hill of Green River, Tom and Melissa Knapp of Casper, and LeAnn and Dave Heinrichs of Newport, Tenn. Great-grandparents are Bill and Betty Pearson of Rock Springs, Tom and Brenda Swick of Rock Springs, and Frankie Marler of Kemmerer. Nytiery has one brother, Demetri Marler of Rock Springs.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.