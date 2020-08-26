Tiny Tot: Karson Slagowski

Karson Blaine Slagowski celebrates his fourth birthday on Aug. 30, 2020. He is the son of Ryan and Jeana Slagowski of Rock Springs. His grandparents are Jeri and Steve Kunz and Blaine and Mary Slagowski all of Rock Springs. His great-grandparents are Joann Wilmetti of Rock Springs and the late Bob Wilmetti and Olga Jelaca. He has a sister Rylynn Kendall Slagowski, 6.

