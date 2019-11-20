TT Autry Tabor

TERRIFIC TWO — Autry Rohm Tabor celebrated his second birthday on Nov. 12. He is the son of Amanda and Adam Tabor of Richmond, Texas. His grandparents are Lisa McDonald of Green River, and Johnny and Ellen Tabor of New Iberia Louisiana. His great-grandparents are Evelyn McDonald of Green River and the late Dallas McDonald. He has one brother Avery.

