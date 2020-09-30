TT Eldrick Hurd

THREE IS FUN —Eldrick Scott Hurd celebrates his third birthday on Oct. 5. He is the son of Jason and Danni Hurd of Rock Springs. His grandparents are Robin Rynio of Rock Springs, John and Michele Rossetti of Cheyenne and Darren and Sheryl Hurd of Meridian, Idaho. His great-grandparents are Randy Nelson of Grover, Ellen Hale of Star Valley, Dale and Dorothy Hurd of Saint George, Utah and the late Bill and Helen Rossetti, Ray and Mary Rynio and Al Hale and Darla Nelson. He has a sister Rozlyn Rae Hurd, 5.

