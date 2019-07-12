Giana Khristee Mares

Giana Khristee Mares

LITTLE BEAUTY: Giana Khristee Mares celebrates her fifth birthday on July 14. She is the daughter of David and Shannon Mares of Green River. Her grandparents are Rod and Leslie Plenge of Green River, Don and Rana McCallum of Rock Springs and Kevin and Nanette Harting of Loveland, Colorado. Her great-grandparents are Danny and Zella Mares of Green River. She has two brothers: Gavin Cruz Mares, 10 and Jayvin Kai Mares, 7.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.