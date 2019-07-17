07-20-19 TT Kadel Jay Crompton

FANTASTIC FIVE: Kadel Jay Crompton celebrates his fifth birthday on July 22, 2019. He is the son of Jan Crompton of Rock Springs and the late Jason Crompton. His grandparents are John and Becky Yerkovich of Rock Springs and Jay and Elsie Crompton of Evanston. He has one brother, Kiefer Jason Crompton, who celebrates his eighth birthday on July 31, 2019.

