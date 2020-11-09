HANGIN’ WITH MY FRIENDS — Kimber Ditullio celebrated her third birthday on Nov. 10. She is the daughter of Derek and Michelle Ditullio of Rock Springs. Her grandparents are Dale and Janet Ditullio and Debbie and Tom Smith all of Rock Springs and Molly Adams of Double Adobe, Arizona. Her great-grandparents are Bill and Margene Facinelli and Dorothy Greaves of Rock Springs and Nova Dean Smith of Farmington, New Mexico.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.