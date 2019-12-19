TT Paigelee Hess

CHRISTMAS ANGEL — Paigelee Hess celebrates her fifth birthday on Dec. 21. She is the daughter of Jason and Jena Hess of Green River. Her Grandparents Randy and Jana Fox and Joyce Hess all of Green River and the late Gary Hess.

