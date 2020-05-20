TT Rozlyn Rae Hurd

VOGUE GIRL: Rozlyn Rae Hurd celebrates her fifth birthday on May 25, 2020. She is the daughter of Jason and Danni Hurd of Rock Springs. Her grandparents are Robin Rynio of Rock Springs, John and Michele Rossetti of Cheyenne and Darren and Sheryl Hurd of Meridian, Idaho. Her great-grandparents are Randy and Darla Nelson of Grover, Ellen Hale of Star Valley and Dorothy Hurd of Saint George, Utah, and the late Bill and Helen Rossetti, Ray and Mary Rynio and Al Hale. She has a brother Eldrick Scott Hurd, age 2.

