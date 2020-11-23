TT Xzavier Hinojos

RUGGED OUTDOORSMAN — Xzavier Anthony Hinojos celebrated his fourth birthday on Nov. 18. He is the son of Marco and Ariel Hinojos of Rock Springs. His grandparents are Felipe and Juanita Ramos of Rock Springs and Antonio and Geraldine Hinojos of El Paso, Texas. His great-grandparents are Fred and Rosie Abeyta of Medford, Oregon and Felipe and Maria Ramos of Deming, New Mexico. His great-great-grandmother is Antonia Martinez of Rawlins. He has a sister Giabella Hinojos and a brother Santi Hinojos.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.