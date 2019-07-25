SWEETWATER COUNTY — Twelve local homes will showcase their gardens during the 26th Green River Pond and Garden Memorial Tour in August.
The event is scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Aug. 10 and is open to the public free of charge.
This year’s tour is in memory of Bruce and Evelyn King. The couple’s garden home displayed the knowledge and talent of both garden enthusiasts, according to tour organizers. Today many local yards display garden color and design shared by the Kings.
A garden raffle will raise funds to purchase a tree and plaque in memory of the Kings to be placed on Green River’s green belt river walk. Tickets cost 3 each or four for $10. Current raffle items include a decorative garden trellis, artwork by local artist Amanda Romero, a large gift basket, large terrarium and 10 chambers bucks certificates worth $20 each.
