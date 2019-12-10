ROCK SPRINGS — The YWCA of Sweetwater County hosted the annual Festival of Trees event on Dec. 5 at Commerce Bank in Rock Springs. This event raises money for the YWCA through a silent auction for gift baskets and wreaths and a live auction for decorated Christmas trees.
One of the trees this year was especially significant. The “Jolly and Bright” tree was decorated by Tamera Kendrick and Kelly Sugihara in memory of Ashley Skorcz, who died in a car accident while driving on Interstate 91 on July 28, 2019. She left behind a 5-year-old daughter, Emma. Ashley worked at Bi-Rite/Remedies Grill with her mother, Kevalin.
Tamera and Kelly decided to decorate one of the trees in her memory, covering it with brightly colored candies. Ashley was always cheerful and especially loved bright colors. They decided early on that the plan was to buy the tree during the live auction and donate it to Ashley’s family.
When Trina Brittain heard the plan, she was instantly on board.
“I used to be part of the tribe,” Trina said. “When I heard about this tragedy, I really wanted to help. When one hurts, we all hurt. But we’re all here to remind Kevalin to stay strong.”
Working together with Tamera’s husband, John Kendrick, they decided they would both bid on the tree and keep bidding until the auctioneer pointed at one of them and said “Sold!” That’s exactly what they did, and the final price went up to $1,000, sold to Trina. She didn’t have to pay the whole price herself, however. She paid $380, John Kendrick paid $420, and local business Bi-Rite medical pitched in $200.
Kevanlin, Ashley’s mom, was shocked and grateful to be given the tree after the auction. “I didn’t really know what to say when Trina jumped up and said ‘The tree is yours!’ with tears in her eyes,” Kevalin said. “I just wanted to give everyone a big hug and try not to cry.”
Kandon, Ashley’s brother, asked his mom if the tree was really theirs, and was excited to take it home.
“I felt blessed to have such wonderful people still thinking about me after four months,” Kevalin said. “I have many great friends and I love them more than I can show.”
Through group effort, generosity and kindness, Ashley Skorcz’s family went home with a beautiful tree to honor her memory and make her feel just a little closer to home this Christmas season.
