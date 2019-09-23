GREEN RIVER — The American Legion is reaching out to veterans in Sweetwater County.
All veterans are invited to visit Tom Whitmore Post 28 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. It is located at 38 N. Center St. in Green River. American Legion staff will be on hand to discuss veterans benefits, the legion’s legislative efforts, membership opportunities and service to the community. A veterans service officer will also be available to discuss claims and other Department of Veterans Affairs benefits-related questions.
The event is a district revitalization and veterans outreach effort conducted by the Department of Wyoming Legionnaires.
On July 23, Congress passed a bill expanding eligibility for American Legion membership. Under The Let Everyone Get Involved in Opportunities for National Service Act — also known as the LEGION Act —membership eligibility now includes honorably discharged veterans who served on federal orders in unrecognized times of war since World War II.
ABOUT THE AMERICAN LEGION
The American Legion was chartered by Congress in 1919 as a patriotic veterans organization focusing on service to veterans, service members and communities, according to its website. Today, membership stands at nearly 2 million in more than 13,000 posts worldwide.
