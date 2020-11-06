GREEN RIVER — The City of Green River Solid Waste Department is reminding residents that flushing other things besides toilet paper can cause problems in sewer pipes.
The City has seen recently sewer pipes getting plugged from things other than toilet paper, according to a press release. Jason Palmer, the city's Environmental Systems Superintendent, said a sewer pipe in the street recently backed up because it was plugged with garbage.
Palmer said toilet paper is the only thing that’s safe to flush. Everything else is trash, including products that claim they are “flushable.”
Only flush toilet paper and human waste, according to the press release. Do not flush wipes of any kind (even if they are labeled flushable), facial tissues, disposable menstrual products, condoms, diapers, dental floss or paper towels.
Palmer says if it’s not toilet paper, it doesn’t break down. He explained that “trash flushed down toilets not only puts your pipes at risk, but is also an increasing problem for the city’s sewer system and equipment, and can lead to sewage overflows.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.