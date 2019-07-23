DUBOIS (WNE) — A day of celebration in honor of the American cowboy highlights this weekend’s activities around Wyoming.
The “National Day of the Cowboy” will be celebrated in Dubois over the weekend, beginning with a working ranch rodeo on Friday.
On Saturday, events include a parade, a poker run, a “cowhide race” and a concert featuring the story of the West told in song. The weekend will wrap up Sunday with “cowboy church.”
Other events scheduled for the weekend include:
n The closing weekend of Cheyenne Frontier Days;
n The Headwaters National Art Show and Sale in Dubois Friday through Sunday;
n The ninth annual “Rocking the Winds” patriotic benefit in Crowheart Friday through Sunday;
n The Ethete Celebration and Powwow Friday through Sunday;
n The Park County Fair in Powell through Saturday;
n The Heart Mountain Pilgrimage in Powell Friday and Saturday;
n The Teton County Fair in Jackson through Sunday;
n The “Strong Willed Women’s Wyoming Retreat” in Savery through Sunday;
n The Red Desert Roundup Rodeo in Rock Springs through Saturday;
n The opening weekend of the Fremont County Fair and Rodeo in Riverton on Saturday and Sunday;
n A “Castle Gardens Trek” on Saturday in Riverton;
A live taping of the “Stand Up Comedy Tour” on Saturday in Gillette;
n A tour of the historic Pitchfork Ranch in Meeteetse on Sunday, and
n A performance by the band “Band of Drifters” on Sunday in Ten Sleep.
For more information on these and other events, please visit the Wyoming Tourism Division’s website at TravelWyoming.com.
