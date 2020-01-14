ROCK SPRINGS — The Actors’ Mission’s newest production opening Thursday night is “Church & State,” a “fast-paced dramedy about faith, politics, and ‘The Twitter,’” according to the play’s website.
The play centers on Republican U.S. Sen. Charles Whitmore who, in an emotional response to a school shooting in his hometown, makes a comment that brings his policies on guns and his faith in God into question — right in the middle of his reelection campaign. When his comment goes public, Charles’s wife Sara and his campaign manager Alex try to protect his political image, but Charles continues to struggle with his personal convictions. The controversy created has repercussions that no one will see coming.
Rick Cozad, the director of “Church & State,” said he was drawn to this play because he likes how it’s a thought-provoking look at a current issue. He also said that while the play addresses a serious subject, it does so with comedy. Cozad liked the script and knew that it could be a great production, “given the right actors, which I got,” he added.
The play has a total of seven actors with three main characters. The Actors’ Mission cast and crew have been working hard on this production since mid-November. Working through the holidays and around the busy schedules of everyone involved was a challenge, but Cozad said the final product wasn't affected because everyone is so talented “they made it work.”
Jack Volsey plays Sen. Charles Whitmore, and even though this is Volsey’s sixth play with the Actors’ Mission, he said that this has been his hardest role yet.
“The views of the senator are not the views of the actor,” Volsey said with a laugh.
Getting into character was a challenge for him, particularly since his character is so different from his real-life personality and convictions. But Volsey wanted to portray Charles Whitmore convincingly.
“If (the audience) can tell my political affiliations from my acting, then I’ve failed,” he said.
Volsey was also challenged by the range of emotions presented in the play. While the script incorporates lots of comedy, it also deals with serious issues, and Volsey’s character in particular has to express deep and complicated emotions. Playing both the comedy and the tragedy required a lot of extra effort, according to Volsey.
Despite the challenges, Volsey has enjoyed working with a “fantastic cast,” and he is excited for the production’s opening on Thursday.
Volsey’s fellow actors are also excited about sharing this play with the community. Dani Williams, who plays Sara Whitmore, is relatively new to Actors’ Mission, although she has acted in the past and she’s excited to get back on stage. She finds this play rewarding, particularly because her character has so many humorous lines, and she loves making people laugh.
Erika Nelson-Hunsaker, who plays Alex Klein, said that theater is a good hobby—“I love to share my interests,” she said.
And unlike Volsey, Nelson-Hunsaker relates strongly to her character.
“I have more in common with Alex than not,” she said, and she enjoys portraying a character who is similar to her own personality.
Although there are risks in putting on a play that deals with polarizing issues, both Cozad and the actors are optimistic. Cozad noted that the biggest risk in doing a political play is that “people will make assumptions that you feel one way or the other.” He noted that everyone who watches the play will get something different out of it based on their own political background and personal beliefs. If someone is looking to be offended, they probably will be, he said. However, he feels that the play does a good job remaining fairly neutral and not taking a clear slant.
Nelson-Hunsaker is excited that the play is fresh and relevant because it deals with current issues. The play stays open-minded and “doesn’t take itself too seriously,” Williams added, which helps balance the heaviness of the topics being discussed. And although the subject matter is polarizing, Volsey hopes that the play will ultimately help people come together and find ways to get along despite their differences.
Ultimately, however you feel about the issues presented, the play is thought-provoking, according to Cozad.
Nelson-Hunsaker agreed — “You’ll leave the theater with a conversation.”
While “the play sends its own message,” Cozad hopes that everyone’s biggest takeaway will be an appreciation of the hard work the Actors’ Mission puts into their productions and the talent of everyone involved with this show.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.