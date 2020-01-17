ROCK SPRINGS — Work has begun on the new Children’s Discovery Center at the Rock Springs Library. This would not have been possible without the help of many volunteers, according to a press release.
On Jan. 16, a volunteer crew from Dominion Energy painted the space that will soon house the new Discovery Center. The paint used in the project was donated by Sherwin Williams.
“We wouldn’t be able to complete this big of a project without the generous donations of time and materials like we received this week,” Assistant Library Director Lindsey Travis said.
The Sweetwater County Sheriff’s Office also brought in its Community Service workers to help in the project. They took down all of the bookshelves in the lower level of the building.
The idea for the Children’s Discovery Center came from longtime resident Jana Pastor. She has been working tirelessly to raise funds for the project, and the community has pitched in. The Discovery Center will include exhibits with hands-on exploration and an environment rich in materials that inspire imagination. Younger children will be able to play in stores and offices in a miniature town. Older children will be fully immersed in science, technology, and building activities.
Along with the volunteer time from Dominion and the Sheriff’s Office, and the donated products from Sherwin Williams, other organizations and individuals have sponsored the project so far, including Pastor, Vaughns Plumbing, the Wyoming Community Foundation, city of Rock Springs, Rocky Mountain Power, D.R. Griffin, Searle Brothers, Memorial Hospital of Sweetwater County, Western Archaeologists, Sweetwater County Library Foundation, Southwest Wyoming Regional Airport and Tata Chemical.
Pastor and her husband, Gary, have been in the library working on the space as well — from spackling the walls to helping remove furniture.
In preparation for the Discovery Center, library staff moved the entire youth collection to the upper level of the library. “The space looks great. Stop by and see it,” Travis said.
The plan is for the Children’s Discovery Center to open before summer.
Anyone looking to donate to the Children’s Discovery Center can contact Library Director Jason Grubb at jgrubb@sweetwaterlibraries.com.
