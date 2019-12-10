ROCK SPRINGS — The American Legion Auxiliary will host a ceremony in honor of National Wreaths Across America Day at 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, at the Rock Springs Municipal Cemetery.
National Wreaths Across America Day gives people across the country a chance to gather and remember the fallen, honor those who serve, and teach younger generations the value of freedom, according to a press release. This year’s theme is “Be Their Witness.”
The honor guard from the American Legion will present the colors during the ceremony on Saturday, and wreaths will be laid on the headstones of hometown heroes to recognize their service.
