ROCK SPRINGS -- Western Wyoming Community College will celebrate Hero Appreciation Days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 20-21.
Hero Appreciation Days is an event honoring first responders, veterans, and military personnel for their service to our communities and country. The event will include military, fire, and law enforcement equipment as well as museum exhibits. This event is free and open to the public. Community members are encouraged to attend.
Senator Mike Enzi will attend Hero Appreciation Days and will address attendees at 10:15 a.m. Sept. 20.
Participants can expect to see a display honoring law enforcement of Green River, Rock Springs, and Sweetwater County, courtesy of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum. Additionally, a Missing Man table, military and first responder equipment, honor and color guard ceremonies, gift basket raffles, and fun activities like a pull-up bar, dog tag machine, and weight lifting bar will be featured.
World War II Jeeps and equipment will be on display, provided by Ernest Stacy, on Saturday, Sept. 21, along with 19th- and 20th-century mess kits brought by Doug Cubbison. The city of Rock Springs will honor women veterans of Sweetwater County, and the Daughters of the American Revolution will recognize Vietnam vets. There will also be World War I memorabilia displayed in Western’s Natural History Museum, opposite the pendulum.
“Hero Appreciation Days celebrates the men and women who serve or have served their communities and country. It’s a comprehensive event that combines the past, present and future through educational exhibits, fun activities, and resources on campus,” said Teresa Shafe, chairperson of Hero Appreciation Days.
There will also be resources on campus for veterans such as the Veteran’s Administration, Wyoming at Work to assist with resumes and job search assistance, and the Mobile Vet Center van.
For more information, contact Shafe at tshafe@westernwyoming.edu or download the Mustang Connections App at www.westernwyoming.edu/app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.