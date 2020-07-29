ROCK SPRINGS — Five Wyoming authors will be showcasing and signing their books on Aug. 8 in Rock Springs at both Our Brother’s Keeper and Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar.
The women will be present for these events include Sarah Schaff, Mary Fichtner, Gayle Irwin, Debra Moerke and Neva Bodin. Their wide variety of books offer something for the whole family.
Schaff writes and illustrates whimsical and inspirational children’s stories in rhyme, including her latest — “When Heaven’s Gates Sprung Open Wide.”
Fichtner will share her award-winning stories of Rusty the ranch horse and his remuda, including “Rusty Under the Western Skies” and “The Big Battle of Thunder the Smallest War Horse.”
Irwin writes sweet pet-rescue romances such as “Rescue Road,” as well as pet stories for children that weave in life lessons.
Moerke shares the true story of her walk with God through obedience and forgiveness in her book “Murder, Motherhood and Miraculous Grace.”
Bodin will have copies of “The Gift of a Goat,” a devotional inspired by her grandkids’ goats, and “Bitzy Bunny Gets a New Mama,” the story of a bunny who was adopted by some strange creatures.
Another book series by a Wyoming author will be available for sale as well, although the author will not be present. “Catch,” “Spin,” and “Toss” are a YA trilogy written by Gudger.
The authors will be at Our Brother’s Keeper from 10 a.m. to noon, and at Sidekicks Book and Wine Bar from 1-3 p.m.
