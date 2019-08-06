EVANSTON — United Way of Southwest Wyoming awarded a $12,500 grant to the Youth Alternative Home Association (YAHA) for the 2019-2020 year.
YAHA aligns with United Way’s Basic Needs Initiative to provide quality services to support independent living for individuals and families. This grant allows the YAHA Group Home to provide group home care for Sweetwater County youth, according to a press release.
“We are very fortunate and grateful to have the support of United Way of Southwest Wyoming to provide this service,” the release states.
