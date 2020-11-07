ROCK SPRINGS -- Sweetwater County School District No. 1 received confirmation of 10 positive COVID-19 cases this past week. Positive cases included one staff member at Pilot Butte Elementary School, one staff member at Eastside Elementary School, one staff member at Walnut Elementary School, three staff members at the Central Administration Building, three students at Rock Springs High School and one student at Rock Springs Junior High School have been confirmed positive.
“With increased COVID-19 cases, we continue to ask your partnership for preventative measures such as good hand washing, social distancing, wearing a face mask when social distancing cannot be accomplished, and staying home when you are sick,” a press release said. “We want to thank all of our staff and students for their diligence in taking preventative measures as it has significantly decreased the amount of quarantines within schools.”
If a student had a direct exposure to any of these positive cases, the district said their families should have been personally by the school and will be contacted by Sweetwater County Public Health soon if they already haven’t been.
