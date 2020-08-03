Zach Appel, right, Acalanes High School Varsity Lacrosse player, coaches 11-year-old Noah Shacklford on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Orinda, California Zach and his friend Owen Estee have launched Lacrosse Against Hunger, to offer lacrosse coaching sessions to 7- to 14-year-olds in exchange for a charitable donation to White Pony Express. All money raised goes directly to White Pony Express through Lacrosse Against Hunger's GoFundMe page.