ROCK SPRINGS – Rock Springs High School won’t host a Tiger Town Bash this fall.
“After much thought, analysis, and wait time, Rock Springs High School will be canceling the Tiger Town Bash for this fall season. Our main focus during this time is to do all that we can to assure a healthy, safe, and a complete fall season for our athletes and students at RSHS,” a Facebook post announced.
School officials said they appreciate the adherence to the COVID-19 protocols so far and expect that support throughout these unique times.
“Again, it is our ultimate goal to assure our athletes and students the opportunity to continue to compete this fall season. Thank you for your understanding in this matter,” the post said.
