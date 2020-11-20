GREEN RIVER — Along with the rest of the county, Sweetwater County School District No. 2 has seen a rise in positive COVID-19 tests this week. This increase has led to a large number of quarantines across the district, according to a press release.
As of Friday, Nov. 20, Sweetwater No. 2 has a total of 14 students and 10 staff members who have tested positive for COVID-19. There are also 93 students and four staff members that are quarantined through contact tracing.
The breakdown of cases by school is as follows:
Green River High School: Seven students and one staff member positive, 18 students quarantined.
Expedition Academy: One student and one staff member positive.
Lincoln Middle School: Two students positive, 21 students and two staff members quarantined.
Truman Elementary School: Three students and two staff members positive, 24 students quarantined.
Monroe Elementary School: Two staff members positive, 18 students quarantined.
Harrison Elementary School: One student positive, 10 students and one staff member quarantined.
Washington Elementary School: Two staff members positive, two students quarantined.
One person at the Central Office has also tested positive in the past week.
All families that were of concern have been contacted, according to the district.
"So far, none of the cases appears to be school spread," a press release said. "Our numbers continue to fluctuate every day. We hope that our families continue to keep a close eye on the health of your children. If they are not feeling well, please keep them home. By doing this and following the other precautions, we will be able to continue to keep our staff and students safe at our schools."
