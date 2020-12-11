SWEETWATER COUNTY — Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and 2 both gave updates on Friday, Dec. 11 on current COVID-19 cases within the districts.
Sweetwater County School District No. 1 had 25 students and staff members test positive between Dec. 7 and Dec. 11. The breakdown by schools is as follows:
Westridge Elementary: One staff member and one student.
Head Start: One staff member and one student.
Northpark Elementary: One staff member.
Overland Elementary: One staff member and three students.
Eastside Elementary: One staff member and two students.
Desert View Elementary: One student.
Rock Springs High School: Five students.
Stagecoach Elementary: One student.
Rock Springs Junior High: One student.
Pilot Butte Elementary: Three students.
Sage Elementary: One student.
Transportation: One staff member.
School District No. 1 also reported that 30 total staff members throughout the district were out for various COVID-related reasons. This includes staff getting quarantined, having to stay home due to daycares shutting down, currently being tested, or testing positive. This has continued to decrease over the past three weeks, the district said.
Sweetwater County School District No. 2 had 20 students and staff members test positive and 111 students and staff members quarantined as of Dec. 11. The breakdown by schools is as follows:
Expedition Academy: One staff member positive.
Green River High School: Three staff members positive; four staff members quarantined; three students positive; 23 students quarantined.
Lincoln Middle School: One staff member positive; five staff members quarantined; two students positive; 26 students quarantined.
Harrison Elementary: Two staff members positive; eight staff members quarantined; 20 students quarantined.
Monroe Elementary: Three students quarantined.
Truman Elementary: Two staff members quarantined; one student positive; 11 students quarantined.
Washington Elementary: Two staff members positive; one staff member quarantined; five students positive; seven students quarantined.
Granger Elementary: One staff member quarantined.
