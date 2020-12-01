ROCK SPRINGS — The Memorial Hospital Foundation Board of Directors and Executive Director Tiffany Marshall have made the decision to postpone the 8th Annual Red Tie Gala.
They outlined their reasoning in the following statement:
“As our team geared up and started planning our 8th Annual Red Tie Gala, we evaluated and discussed how we could safely execute an event while still creating and encouraging a great experience for our guests and sponsors. While we explored our options and decided on a format, the community’s COVID-19 rate significantly increased which led our team to re-evaluate moving forward. Because the health of our community is of the utmost importance, the Foundation’s Board of Directors have chosen to postpone the 8th Annual Red Tie Gala scheduled for February 6, 2021.
We’ve had multiple community partners and friends of the Foundation looking to donate to the Red Tie Gala. At this time, we would love to accept donations for our COVID-19 Response Fund in lieu of Gala Sponsorships. Please visit our website at www.mhscfoundation.com to donate.
We truly appreciate the community’s support and generosity and we look forward to being able to get together again in 2022!”
