GILLETTE — To say that things have changed a great deal over the last century borders on the unremarkable.
Of course they have, for even 12 months ago the world had no concept of COVID-19, which has come to so thoroughly define this year. Time passes, technology improves, fads fade, new trends emerge and things rarely look the same as they once did.
Except when they do.
It’s been 100 years since the first graduating class of Campbell County High School participated in a commencement ceremony. That class of four young women — Marguerite Drake, Alma Maycock, Leona Turner and Hazel Underwood — spent formative years of high school looking on as the world dealt with a deadly Spanish influenza pandemic that started in 1918 and lasted well into 1919. They graduated as health orders circulated in local newspapers encouraging people to obey the quarantines then in place.
The Class of 2020, which began a new century of history as the 101st from CCHS, saw its graduation postponed from May until June after the COVID-19 pandemic caused the governor to declare a state of emergency and shut down public schools. The graduation almost didn’t happen at all, but it was reconfigured and moved from indoors to the football field so the graduates and attendees could be seated at least 6 feet from each other.
It’s been nine months, or 41 weeks or more than 290 days, since the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Wyoming. It’s been more than five months, or 28 weeks or almost 200 days, since the CCHS Class of 2020 walked the stage at graduation.
The flow of time itself has been disrupted by COVID-19, alternating between rapid one minute and dragging another. In one moment, spring seems like yesterday and in others like March was 100 years ago. But as a monumental year in the history of CCHS has shown us, no matter how things may change, we’re never all that far from our past.
Many families have deep roots in the community that can trace their lineage back through the halls of CCHS.
Darren Lynde, veterinarian and senior partner at Gillette Animal Medical Center, is from one of those families. He takes comfort in the tug-of-war between constancy and change when he thinks of his alma mater as it begins another century.
For constancy, he thinks of his grandmother, Neuma (Barnes) Davidson, whose parents came to the area to homestead around 1915. She’d be the first in his family to attend CCHS. She was in the school’s 10th class, graduating in 1929 as valedictorian. The class was small as befit the town of Gillette at the time.
His parents, Darryl Lynde and Sharon (Wilson) Lynde, attended CCHS in the late-1950s. His father was class president and a member of the school’s first state championship basketball team in 1958. His mother was salutatorian.
Lynde himself followed in his father’s footsteps and served as president for his class, which graduated in 1982 and was one of the first to top the 300-graduate mark. His wife also attended CCHS, and now their daughter is a sophomore there.
“That passes down for that 100 years,” Lynde said. “It’s that sense of community ... when I’m graduating in 1982 and there’s my grandmother in the stands who was valedictorian, and I’ll be in the stands when my daughter graduates. You can’t help but realize it’s a big tradition.”
For change, Lynde looks at the school itself. Though a near-constant in his family, the buildings have changed and the classes have grown.
“CCHS is really a microcosm of Gillette itself,” Lynde said.
The school has grown up right alongside the city, from that 1920 graduating class of four women to the sprawling classes of today, he said.
The change and growth is indicative of what the city does, Lynde said.
“Gillette progresses, it moves forward,” he said.
The school building that housed the Class of 1920 gave way to a new high school just four years later when the building where Twin Spruce Junior High now sits was constructed. Ten teachers and about 250 students began using the new building in January 1925.
Growth continued for Gillette, especially with the oil boom around the 1970s. Marilyn Mackey, a former county commissioner and lifelong resident, has generations of CCHS graduates in her family. For a long time, locals could have set a very slow clock by her family’s CCHS graduates.
Beginning with her grandmother Bertha Jane (Anderson) Scott in 1931; her father, Marion Scott, in 1951; and Mackey herself in 1971, every 20 years saw another of her clan graduate. Mackey said her daughter just barely missed keeping the streak when she graduated in 1992.
Mackey has seen a lot of growth and change to CCHS over the decades, and she remembers well just how quickly the change could come.
“When I was a freshman, we had around 400 students in the school, and when I graduated in 1971, there were 800 students in the school,” Mackey said. “It had doubled in just four years, and that was all the oil boom.”
Right after Mackey’s class graduated, students starting school in fall 1972 had a new building yet again. It was $3.3 million in the making, and the 600 students began a stay in the building now closing in on a half century.
The constancy and change work hand-in-hand, and the community is aware of both elements, Lynde said. They both work toward the same goal.
“The big thing is that it provides a common interest, no matter your background or your political flavor ... there was a common cause,” Lynde said. “We want it to be the best — best in academics, best in sports.”
In an example of that common interest, Mackey, who graduated a decade before Lynde, said essentially the same thing.
“I think there’s a lot of community pride related to identification with the school,” Mackey said of CCHS. “In our time period, we saw the growth from a small, little cow-town to the oil boom and what that growth brought to the school. We saw it in sports, to move from the bottom of the pecking order, and then the community getting behind the school and leading to so many state championships.”
That reputation was on the mind of Chad Bourgeois, CCHS’s principal, before he ever sat in the chair. For nine years in nearby Buffalo, Bourgeois knew of the storied history of CCHS. He described it from the point of view of a soccer coach who knew every time his team played CCHS would be a “dog fight.”
Now that he’s at the helm of a high school that’s been around for a century, Bourgeois described the position as an honor.
“Not many people get to say they’ve been principal of a school of this caliber,” he said.
In his own way, Bourgeois invoked the dual imperatives of constancy and change by saying his goal was to “honor the legacy” of the school and also “cut his own jib” going forward.
The tradition of common community interest lives on in Gillette and its high schools. To Lynde, it makes no difference that there are now two comprehensive high school.
His son, Garrett, graduated with the Class of 2020 like those four women in 1920 did, in the midst of quarantines and pandemics. Unlike those women, his parents, grandparents and great-grandmother, he didn’t graduate from CCHS. He was a Bolt from Thunder Basin High School.
TBHS grew out of CCHS, literally. The school’s building was the result of a 1996 bond issue that was passed to alleviate overcrowding at CCHS. Work began in 1997, and the $22 million South Campus welcomed students for class Feb. 1, 1999. The very name of Thunder Basin, its mascot and its colors were voted on by students at CCHS. The community and legacy of CCHS live on in the DNA of TBHS.
Mackey saw a granddaughter graduate from the last class of CCHS before Thunder Basin opened as well as a grandson graduate as a member of TBHS’s first graduating class the next year.
For Lynde, it was just another example of that tug-of-war between constancy and change, and 2020 has been a surreal year in which to consider those forces.
“My wife and I never dreamed there would be another high school and here we were sitting at that graduation, bizarrely enough had masks on because of a pandemic we could have never dreamed of,” Lynde said. “I felt bad that things had been taken away from them, and now for our daughter, it’s interesting how things have changed temporarily what their high school life is like.”
In many ways, 2020 represents a full-circle journey for Campbell County High School. It was, in some ways, back where it started in 1919-20 with pandemic and quarantine as the watchwords of the year. Campbell County’s students persevered and adjusted to whatever changes had come their way, just as they had for the past century.
In a town that’s constantly changing, the dedication of students and the community remain constant.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.