Health care workers at New Orleans East Hospital wave handkerchiefs and dance to a jazz serenade, as a tribute for their care for COVID-19 patients, by the New Orleans Jazz Orchestra on May 15. An act of generosity or self-sacrifice. A whimsical gesture to distract neighbors from anxiety or cabin fever. A helping hand to a person thrown out of a job, support for a patient struggling with COVID-19, solidarity with the medical professional toiling day and night to save them. Nearly three months later, there's been no end to the tales of good deeds we've found.