The number of active coronavirus cases in Wyoming declined by more than 150 on Friday as the number of reported new recoveries outpaced the number of new cases.
The Wyoming Department of Health, in its daily coronavirus update, reported 145 new laboratory-confirmed cases of coronavirus and 63 new probable cases.
At the same time, the state said it received reports Friday of 375 recoveries among those with either confirmed or probable cases.
The numbers left the state with 1,885 active cases, a drop of 167 from Thursday.
Teton County had the highest number of active cases Friday, 273; Laramie County had 257; Natrona County had 249; Uinta County had 209; Park had 135; Campbell had 101; Sweetwater had 98; Sheridan had 90; Fremont had 79; Albany had 56; Lincoln had 44; Converse had 43; Hot Springs and Johnson had 39; Washakie had 37; Big Horn had 36; Platte had 32; Carbon had 24; Goshen had 16; Sublette had 13; Crook had seven, and Niobrara and Weston had four.
New confirmed cases were reported in 17 counties. Park and Teton counties had the highest number of new cases at 26 each. Laramie County had 20.
The additional confirmed and probable cases brought to 48,909 the number of people diagnosed with coronavirus since the illness was first detected in Wyoming in mid-March.
The number of people to recover from the illness since the pandemic began, meanwhile, stood at 46,502 with the new reports of recoveries Friday.
